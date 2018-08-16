Dubbed ‘The Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin, dies at the age of 76

KNOWN for her incomparable voice talents and her unforgettable soul anthems such as “Respect” and “Chain of Fools”, Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit today (Thursday), aged 76.

Her family had reported earlier this month that the music icon was “gravely ill” and that Franklin had herself requested fans to pray for her.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee in the United States on March 25, 1942, Aretha Louise Franklin would go on to light up the gospel choir scene of Detroit alongside her father, a renowned preacher who went on to manage his daughter, Aretha in 1956.

In 1967 her career truly took flight as, under Atlantic Records, she released “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You), her first number one in the R&B charts.

Her follow up, the irresistible, “Respect” garnered her international acclaim with Rolling Stone Magazine declaring it their fifth-greatest song of all time.

Other classic hits were to follow, including "Chain of Fools" and "I Say a Little Prayer” and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," cementing Franklin’s position as one of the greatest musicians of our time.

In 1987, she became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a magnificent honour.

Franklin was diagnosed with a tumor in 2010, though details were not provided by her family as to the nature of which.

She will be fondly remembered for her music, her character and all that she represented.

Details of her funeral are yet to be released by her family and representatives.