'Dozens' dead as road bridge collapses during storm in Italy

By Tuesday, 14 August 2018 13:33 0
BRIDGE DISASTER: The Morandi bridge has collapsed BRIDGE DISASTER: The Morandi bridge has collapsed polizia di Stato via Twitter

AN ENORMOUS span of a road bridge in Genoa, Italy has collapsed killing scores of motorists and trapping many more in the rubble.

It is believed that the occupants of ten vehicles were in the vicinity of the Morandi bridge when a 200-metre stretch of the structure collapsed during a heavy storm today (Tuesday).

The Polizia di Stato have shared footage of parts of the bridge crumbling into the water

More to follow...


Credit: Polizia di Stato

Tom Thirkell

