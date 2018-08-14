'Dozens' dead as road bridge collapses during storm in Italy

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AN ENORMOUS span of a road bridge in Genoa, Italy has collapsed killing scores of motorists and trapping many more in the rubble.
It is believed that the occupants of ten vehicles were in the vicinity of the Morandi bridge when a 200-metre stretch of the structure collapsed during a heavy storm today (Tuesday).
The Polizia di Stato have shared footage of parts of the bridge crumbling into the water
More to follow...
Credit: Polizia di Stato
Ambulances gathering at the site of the collapsed suspension bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova, Italy. Several deaths are expected.— ✿ṡ︎erenẹ︎ (@MythSerene) August 14, 2018
pic.twitter.com/GU15FmrbKQ
Bridge collapse #Genoa #Italy feared dozen dead. #PonteMorandi— Dioupk (@dipak512) August 14, 2018
Some one captured this video. pic.twitter.com/4cpLjatYZt
Comments (0)