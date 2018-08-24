Britain’s worst airport has been revealed… but where is it?

THE RESULTS of a survey designed to reveal Britain’s worst airport have been revealed by consumer watchdog ‘Which?’.

More than 11,000 passengers were asked to rank each airport on ten categories taking into account a variety of service ratings such as prices, queues and customer service.

Airport check-in, passport con­­trol, security and baggage reclaim were also taken into consideration in the survey.

The airport voted worst in Britain with an overall passenger score of just 35 per cent was London Luton Airport.

Passengers claimed that the airport was lacking across many categories when quizzed but were particularly damning when it came to baggage queues, the shops on offer in duty-free, seating areas, toilets and staff attitude.

Top Ten of the Worst Airports in the UK

1. London Luton (35 per cent)

2. (joint) London Stansted (44 per cent)

2. (joint) Manchester Terminal 3 (44 per cent)

4. Manchester Terminal 1 (46 per cent)

5. Aberdeen (49 per cent)

6. Belfast International (50 per cent)

7. Manchester Terminal 2 (51 per cent)

8. Leeds Bradford (54 per cent)

9. (joint) London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55 per cent)

9. (joint) London Gatwick South Terminal (55 per cent)