UK

Britain’s worst airport has been revealed… but where is it?

By Friday, 24 August 2018 11:10 0
SHAMED: Britain&#039;s worst airport has been named SHAMED: Britain's worst airport has been named Shutterstock

THE RESULTS of a survey designed to reveal Britain’s worst airport have been revealed by consumer watchdog ‘Which?’.

More than 11,000 passengers were asked to rank each airport on ten categories taking into account a variety of service ratings such as prices, queues and customer service.

Airport check-in, passport con­­trol, security and baggage reclaim were also taken into consideration in the survey.

The airport voted worst in Britain with an overall passenger score of just 35 per cent was London Luton Airport.

Passengers claimed that the airport was lacking across many categories when quizzed but were particularly damning when it came to baggage queues, the shops on offer in duty-free, seating areas, toilets and staff attitude.

Top Ten of the Worst Airports in the UK

1. London Luton (35 per cent)

2. (joint) London Stansted (44 per cent)

2. (joint) Manchester Terminal 3 (44 per cent)

4. Manchester Terminal 1 (46 per cent)

5. Aberdeen (49 per cent)

6. Belfast International (50 per cent)

7. Manchester Terminal 2 (51 per cent)

8. Leeds Bradford (54 per cent)

9. (joint) London Heathrow Terminal 3 (55 per cent)

9. (joint) London Gatwick South Terminal (55 per cent)

Tags
« Chaos expected as 36-hour Liverpool Airport strike starts TODAY
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies