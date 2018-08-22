Chaos expected as 36-hour Liverpool Airport strike starts TODAY

STRIKE ACTION: Delays can be expected over the 36-hour strike period at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

LIVERPOOL AIRPORT is due to face strike action by employees starting today (Thursday) that threats to disrupt the plans of holidaymakers ahead of a busy Bank Holiday period.

As the Bank holiday weekend approaches, those expecting to fly to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport could face major disruption to their travel plans.

Following a pay dispute, airport workers are planning a 36-hour walk out from 7pm on August 23 until 7am on Saturday morning, falling right across the Bank Holiday weekend’s busy Friday evening.

Eighty workers from aviation rescue and firefighting services, control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control are expected to join the strike action.

Talks with the CMB workers union have stalled and union spokesman, Eddie Parker, said, “Liverpool Airport Ltd has failed to meet the aspirations of the GMB members.”

Parker cited the fact a recent worker pay-rise proposal sits two per cent off the mark of current inflation as the main reason for the GMB strike action.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport will remain open during the strike. However, there is a high probability of delayed flights or cancellations.

Passengers are strongly advised to check the status of their flights at regular intervals while the industrial action continues.

Budget airline easyJet has already said it plans to “to operate its full flying schedule despite proposed industrial action”.