UK

Spain's famous La Tomatina festival is flinging its way to the UK

By Wednesday, 22 August 2018 12:16 0
KETCHUP: The festival from Buñol in Spain involves a messy tomato food fight KETCHUP: The festival from Buñol in Spain involves a messy tomato food fight Twitter / @Latomatinainfo/

SPAIN'S world-renowned La Tomatina tomato flinging festival is making its way to London this week.

La Tomatina is, simply put, all-out tomato warfare, during which tens of thousands flock to launch the little red fruits at each other.

Traditionally the event is held on the last Wednesday of August and draws in participants from all over the world.

Legend has it, that the festival originated in 1945 after a fruit stall fell over during a parade in Buñol prompting a tomato flinging food fight. 

The food fight was recreated for years to come to commemorate the events of that day.

Although once banned in its classic home of Buñol in Spain, the festival made a strong comeback as has since become an iconic tradition in the nation’s calendar of celebrations.

Now a La Tomatina event is planned for London on Saturday (August 25). Spanish eatery, Aqua Nueva, on Oxford Street is to host the tomato-based fun.   

Once there, attendees will be given ponchos, armed with tomatoes and encouraged to join in the messy mayhem. 

The tomatoes sourced for the event are always those that would have gone to waste if not used and after the tricky clean-up has taken place, all leftovers are sent to a compost heap.    

Credit:Kara and Nate/Youtube

Tags
« CUT OFF: 'Thousands' of customers unable to use UK mobile phones abroad Chaos expected as 36-hour Liverpool Airport strike starts TODAY »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies