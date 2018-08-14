LATEST: Police confirm Westminster incident was terror related

ARREST: Armed police detain a man at the scene of the incident

LONDON’S Metropolitan Police has confirmed their Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the Westminster incident this morning (Tuesday) - while still keeping an open mind.

Several people were injured after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The London Ambulance service has said that they have treated two people at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be serious and have taken them to hospital.

A large area around the scene has been locked down by the police.

In a statement the Met said, "At 07:37hrs on Tuesday 14 August, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians, before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene by armed officers. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in police custody.

"He was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.

"There was nobody else in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered at this stage.

"A number of people were injured as a result of the collision and they have been taken to hospital.

"At this early stage none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

"Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Road closures in the area are likely to remain in place for some time. Westminster Tube station is currently closed.

"At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident and the Met's Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call 0800 789 321.

"Anyone who may have footage or images of the incident is asked to send them to police via: www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk

"The public can also expect to see extra police officers - both armed and unarmed - out on the streets in and around central London.

"The public should remain vigilant and if you see anything suspicious that causes concern, dial 999 immediately."