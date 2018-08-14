UK

Pedestrians injured as car crashes into security barriers at Houses of Parliament

By Tuesday, 14 August 2018 09:14 0
POLICE: At the scene in London this morning POLICE: At the scene in London this morning Twitter / @sophiehackerart

POLICE have confirmed that ‘a number of pedestrians’ have been injured after a car crashed into security barriers at Houses of Parliament in London.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested after the incident at 7.37am this morning (Tuesday).

Scotland Yard said: "At 7.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

"We will issue further information when we have it."

A large area around the scene has now been cordoned off by police including Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens.

A number of ambulances are at the scene.

The Met Police said, "At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed."

Eyewitnesses have said it did not appear to be a normal road traffic type incident and the response from the emergency services appears to confirm that.

Tags
« Jewel thief found guilty of murder of Spanish man in the UK LATEST: Police confirm Westminster incident was terror related »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies