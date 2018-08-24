Spain

WATCH: Shell-shocked police crack Europe’s biggest illegal turtle farm in Spain

By Friday, 24 August 2018 11:36 0
SHELL-SHOCKED: Officers raid the illegal farm in Mallorca SHELL-SHOCKED: Officers raid the illegal farm in Mallorca Guardia Civil

SPANISH police have smashed an international crime ring that was trading in some of the most endangered species of turtles and tortoises in the world.

The Guardia Civil rescued some 1,100 reptiles and recovered 750 eggs.

These numbers are expected to increase because there were more than 200 females about to lay eggs.

They included 14 of the 50 most endangered species in the world some originating from Canada, Mexico and the United States and protected by respective national legislation.

There were also turtles from South Asia considered at high risk of extinction as well as black turtles, listed as “vulnerable” in Spain.

The total value of the haul is estimated to be €600,000 with some of the species worth up to €10,000 each.

The operation began in February 2017 when Guardia Civil officers seized turtles at Mallorca airport, as the documentation did not match the shipment.

Police later discovered a farm in Mallorca in the Balearic Islands devoted to the industrial breeding of turtles and tortoises.

It is alleged that the owners of the farm collaborated very closely with a pet shop in Barcelona, which specialised in exotic animals.

Two people were arrested in Mallorca and one in Barcelona.

They are accused of offenses against wild fauna and flora, smuggling protected species and money laundering.

Three others are being questionned.

Europol supported the operation by coordinating the exchange of information between Spain and Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

Tags
« WHAT A CARRY-ON: Ryanair changes cabin bag policy AGAIN GURU GUIDE: ‘Unofficial’ tour leader threatened with huge fine in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies