€300 fines for buying from illegal street vendors in Spanish town

Thursday, 23 August 2018
A SPANIISH town has vowed to fine anybody found buying items from illegal street vendors a fixed penalty of €300.

The order in Salou has come in to effect this week with the ruling "The purchase or acquisition in the public space of food, beverages and other products from unauthorized street vending" will be punished with the hefty fine.

In another regulation, the sale or action of street vending “without the corresponding license" will also be sanctioned.

The town council, in a bid to clean up the area, also declared it would penalise those who litter without using public bins with fines of between €100 and €400. 

