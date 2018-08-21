Passenger train smashes into lorry on railway level crossing in southern Spain

RAIL SMASH: An air ambulance at the scene this afternoon

A RAILWAY line has been closed after a passenger train smashed into a lorry on a level crossing in Andalucia this afternoon (Tuesday).

The train from Sevilla to Malaga struck a lorry at a level crossing.

Emergency services and an air ambulance have been despatched to the scene of the accident and four injuries have been reported.

The track between Bobadilla and Fuente de Piedra has been closed confirmed railway infrastructure company ADIF.

It is reported that the two people travelling in the lorry have sustained serious injuries and there are also injured passengers including a pregnant woman.

An air ambulance is at the scene alongside firefighters and police officers.