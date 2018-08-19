Spain

British survivor of Manchester Arena terror attack found dead in Ibiza hotel

By Sunday, 19 August 2018 16:19 0
TRAGIC LOSS: Jodie, a mother of one, was found dead in Ibiza TRAGIC LOSS: Jodie, a mother of one, was found dead in Ibiza Facebook / Jodie Leigh Priest

JODIE LEIGHT PRIEST,  a survivor of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22 last year has been found dead at her holiday apartment in San Antonio, Ibiza.

Her death comes almost exactly one year after the tragic events at Ariana Grande’s ill-fated concert at the Manchester Arena during which 23 people lost their lives.

Friends have paid to the 34-year-old mother of one across her social media accounts.  

She leaves a son Jake, who turns seven on Tuesday.  

Jodie’s body was discovered by police in her room at the Ses Savines apartments in Ibiza.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious but the cause of death will not be known until a postmortem has been conducted. 

A close friend of Jodie’s, Matthew Hewitt, said on Facebook that both he and Jodie have suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since the concert, which they were leaving just as the explosion occurred.  

Tags
« Woman drowns on beach in southern Spain Family of Brit who died swimming in Ibiza fly to Spain to repatriate body »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies