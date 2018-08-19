British survivor of Manchester Arena terror attack found dead in Ibiza hotel

TRAGIC LOSS: Jodie, a mother of one, was found dead in Ibiza

JODIE LEIGHT PRIEST, a survivor of the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22 last year has been found dead at her holiday apartment in San Antonio, Ibiza.

Her death comes almost exactly one year after the tragic events at Ariana Grande’s ill-fated concert at the Manchester Arena during which 23 people lost their lives.

Friends have paid to the 34-year-old mother of one across her social media accounts.

She leaves a son Jake, who turns seven on Tuesday.

Jodie’s body was discovered by police in her room at the Ses Savines apartments in Ibiza.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious but the cause of death will not be known until a postmortem has been conducted.

A close friend of Jodie’s, Matthew Hewitt, said on Facebook that both he and Jodie have suffered with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder since the concert, which they were leaving just as the explosion occurred.