‘Kamikaze’ driver travelling in wrong direction on motorway injures eight in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A DRIVER travelling in the wrong direction on a motorway in Spain has smashed into four vehicles and left several people seriously injured.
Reports suggest the ‘kamikaze’ driver joined the motorway and continued for 19km before crashing into oncoming traffic.
Emergencias Madrid say that eight people were injured in the accident on M-30 motorway near Madrid last night (Saturday).
In the aftermath of the accident, the 52-year-old driver was trapped in his vehicle and firefighters had to cut him free from the wreckage.
Another driver, 31, was also trapped in a vehicle after the heavy impact crushed his car. Firefighters freed him and he was rushed to a Madrid hospital with serious injuries.
Another six people are being treated for less serious injuries, including a family with a young child.
Imágenes de la intervención en el #accidente de #M30 @BomberosMad @SAMUR_PC @policiademadrid @MadridCalle30 pic.twitter.com/8qj4R6lBfT— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) August 19, 2018
.@policiademadrid corta un tramo de la #M30 exterior para el trabajo de los servicios de emergencias e investiga lo ocurrido. Operarios de @MadridCalle30 han retirado restos de los vehículos, esparcidos por toda la calzada. pic.twitter.com/xkKhhs4PH7— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) August 19, 2018
Comments (0)