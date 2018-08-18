‘Several injured’ after coach and lorry crash in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SEVERAL people have been reported injured in a collision between a coach and a lorry on a major road in southern Spain.
Police were forced to close the main A-66 from Sevilla to Merida at El Ronquillo as emergency services including an air ambulance attended the accident this afternoon (Saturday).
The front of the coach was extensively damaged but it is not known if it was carrying passengers at the time of the smash.
And no details of the number of casualties or the nature of their injuries have yet been released.
Huge tailbacks were reported in the area after with drivers stuck in their cars in baking temperatures of 38C..
?⚠️Cortada la autovía A-66 sentido Mérida tras un accidente entre un camión y un autobús en El Ronquillo, #Sevilla. Operativos trabajan en la zona en la retirada de los vehículos siniestrados. Extrema la precaución si circulas por la zona y paciencia con retenciones. @DGTes pic.twitter.com/CAfk0XlZb0— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) August 18, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)