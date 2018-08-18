Spain

‘Several injured’ after coach and lorry crash in Spain

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 23:42 0
SMASH: The front of the coach is almost destroyed SMASH: The front of the coach is almost destroyed Facebook / Aion Sur

SEVERAL people have been reported injured in a collision between a coach and a lorry on a major road in southern Spain.

Police were forced to close the main A-66 from Sevilla to Merida at El Ronquillo as emergency services including an air ambulance attended the accident this afternoon (Saturday).

The front of the coach was extensively damaged but it is not known if it was carrying passengers at the time of the smash.

And no details of the number of casualties or the nature of their injuries have yet been released.

Huge tailbacks were reported in the area after with drivers stuck in their cars in baking temperatures of 38C.

Karl Smallman

