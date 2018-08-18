Coach and lorry smash forces major road closure in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EMERGENCY services have declared that a major road in Andalucia in southern Spain has been closed after a crash between a coach and a lorry.
The A-66 has been closed at El Ronquillo between Sevilla and Merida while the accident is being attended to and the wreckage cleared.
No details of any injured persons have yet been released.
Authorities have asked drivers to exercise extreme caution if driving in the area and be patient with any delays.
?⚠️Cortada la autovía A-66 sentido Mérida tras un accidente entre un camión y un autobús en El Ronquillo, #Sevilla. Operativos trabajan en la zona en la retirada de los vehículos siniestrados. Extrema la precaución si circulas por la zona y paciencia con retenciones. @DGTes pic.twitter.com/CAfk0XlZb0— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) August 18, 2018
