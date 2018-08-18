Spain

Coach and lorry smash forces major road closure in southern Spain

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 17:14 0
EMERGENCY services have declared that a major road in Andalucia in southern Spain has been closed after a crash between a coach and a lorry.

The A-66 has been closed at El Ronquillo between Sevilla and Merida while the accident is being attended to and the wreckage cleared.

No details of any injured persons have yet been released.

Authorities have asked drivers to exercise extreme caution if driving in the area and be patient with any delays.

