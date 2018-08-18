Spain

FRESH TATTOO TROUBLE: Irishman pays 'homeless' Brit for inking his name on face in Ibiza

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 16:45 0
TATTOO: The Brit who was paid for his &quot;Fouad Fawzi&quot; tattoo on his face in Ibiza TATTOO: The Brit who was paid for his "Fouad Fawzi" tattoo on his face in Ibiza Facebook / Fouad Fawzi

A VIDEO has emerged of an Irishman laughing in the face of British man he had just paid to get his name tattooed on the guy's face.

Fouad Fawzi, an Irishman living in Ibiza, claims that Liam, a homeless Brit, is his 32nd 'victim'.

Dozens of 'victims' on Fawzi’s social media accounts appear to have been branded with tattoos with the Irishman’s name.

The Irishman’s Facebook page documents similar stories to Fawzi - taking advantage of drunk partygoers in Ibiza, laughing in every video.

Fawzi frequently gets his victims to tattoo their feet, arms and lower backs but not their faces.

In the latest video Fawzi can be heard saying, “There is now 32 people with my name tattooed on them, but this is by far the craziest one.”

The amount Fawzi paid Liam to get the tattoo is unknown.

It comes just one month after another tattoo scandal in Benidorm, when a young Brit stag group party allegedly paid a 'vulnerable' Polish man to have the stag's name and address tattooed on his face.

Tags
« HIGHWAY ROBBERY: Police arrest gang that posed as road workers to rob lorry driver at gunpoint Coach and lorry smash forces major road closure in southern Spain »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies