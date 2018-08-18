HUNDRED firefighters tackle wildfire in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
MORE than one hundred specialist firefighters have worked tirelessly through the night to try and bring a wildfire until control in the south of Spain.
The fire was declared at 9pm on Thursday in the area of Paraje el Palanca – Tajo de las Escobas in the municipality of Guaro, near Tarifa in Cadiz.
Difficult terrain and strong Levante gusts of wind have made their task more complicated, explained the INFOCA wildfire specialists.
This morning (Saturday) six aircraft have joined the efforts to bring the active wildfire under control.
UPDATE: At 4.30pm INFOCA declared the fire stabilised (see Tweet below)
Noche de gran esfuerzo para los compañeros desplegados en #IFTarifa. Trabajo sobre terreno complicado y con fuertes rachas de viento de levante. ¡¡Mucha fuerza compañeros!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/aDSnPlMK16— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 17, 2018
Imágenes de vértigo desde el #IFTarifa. Tan espectaculares, como el trabajo que viene realizando todo el personal por tierra durante la madrugada y las primeras horas del día de hoy. pic.twitter.com/cdj1Qu83Nk— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 18, 2018
ESTABILIZADO a las 16.30 horas #IFTarifa, #Cádiz. El operativo de extinción dispuesto trabaja ya en su control.— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 18, 2018
