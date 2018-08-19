Spain

Cleaning up Spain's seas with a new initiative

By Tara Rippin Sunday, 19 August 2018 06:21 1 comment
A fun competition to save our seas A fun competition to save our seas Shutterstock

ENTRIES for the Maritime Rescue best video award to promote the protection of the marine environment are being sought.

Anybody with ideas on how to achieve cleaner seas are encouraged to capture their suggestions in a short video of no more than 40 seconds.

Proposals must be submitted before 3pm on September 21, to the following address: premios_salvamentomaritimo@sasemar.es.

The award is included in the Maritime Rescue Awards 2018, which are being held for the second year.

Other categories include: better work developed by clean seas and internal award for the best initiative.

The concepts that will be taken into account when judging the videos are: originality and transmission of the message, video layout, possible social repercussion and interest in good practices transmitted.

« Hefty fines for illegal renters as neighbours turn against one-another Cultural tourism continues to rise in Spain »

Comments (1)

  1. felipe

We can start by achieving a more responsible selfish mass population to stop using plastic bags to put their fruits and vegetables and purchasing plastic bags at supermarkets. Better would be if all establishments stop providing them so punters...

We can start by achieving a more responsible selfish mass population to stop using plastic bags to put their fruits and vegetables and purchasing plastic bags at supermarkets. Better would be if all establishments stop providing them so punters will always carry their own life-time carrier bag with them. It’s a bit more effort but buy returnable glass bottled water. If you’re a take-away food consumer then wash out the plastic containers and reuse it on your next purchase…
If everyone does a little bit it would make a huge difference to OUR environment...

Read More
 
  1. #11151
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies