WATCH: 'Dirty drain' cocktails sold to tourists in Spain

BEACH vendors in Spain are selling cocktails to tourists which have been stored in dirty pavement drains, police have discovered.

Photographs have emerged of officers in Barcelona lifting manhole covers to reveal bottles, glasses, ice, towels and straws stored in filthy conditions.

The cocktails are being sold for €5.60 (half price) each on the city’s beaches, but officers are clamping down on the illegal trade.

Tourists risk falling ill from the drinks, and police in Benidorm are also increasing patrols to stop the activity.

While beachgoers think the cocktails are from nearby bars, they are actually concocted in side streets, cars, and even public toilets.

