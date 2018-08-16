Six appear in court after death of fellow Brit in Ibiza fight on last day of his hols

SIX British men, aged between 18 to 21, who were arrested following the death of a 23-year-old holidaymaker on the party island of Ibiza have appeared before a judge in court.

Five have been released on bail and one has been remanded in custody.

Twenty-three-year-old Conor Lee Spraggs, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire was pronounced dead at the scene after the fight on the promenade in San Antonio in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Witnesses said that he had started insulting a group of five men and two women on Sunday before the fight begun.

It was just a short walk away from the Bergatin Hotel where the victim was believed to be staying on his own and was due to leave on the day of his death.

Further tests have been ordered after an autopsy into the cause of death was 'inconclusive' and failed to determine whether the death was directly linked to any blows or injuries received during the fight or from Conor's head hitting the ground.

A JustGiving appeal set up by friends after Conor's death to bring his body back home and pay for his funeral has raised £13,785 of the original £12,000 target.

The page, set up by friend Bradley Pearce says, 'Conor was tragically killed on his last day of his holiday in Ibiza. We are trying to raise enough money to fly his body home so he can be back with his famiy and put to rest in his home town.

"Conor was a gentle soul, with a heart of gold who is going to be deeply missed by family and friends and anyone who knew him."

Shannon Johnson wrote, "Completely overwhelmed! We will never get over the pain of losing Conor but seeing how much he was loved and how much kindness there is in the world is a small comfort. Thank you to everybody for helping us reach our target xxx"

Beverley Child added, "Absolutely amazing how everyone has donated something towards bringing Conor home and the funeral costs, he was such a lovely guy, a credit to Lisa and Gary and it just shows how much he was loved and will be missed... RIP Con and know that you meant the world to an awful lot of people, love to all the family and friends and everyone that’s helped make this happen for a very special person ? "