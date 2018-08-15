RAIN IN SPAIN: Met Office has issued THIRTY yellow weather alerts over next THREE DAYS

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPAIN'S national weather agency, AEMET, has issued a total of 30 yellow weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms over the coming three days.
Today (Wednesday) there are eight weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms in Almeria, Granada and Jaen in Andalucia. While in Castilla La Mancha there is alert in Albacete. In the Valencia area there are alerts in place for Alicante, Castellon and Valencia itself. Murcia also has one alert in place too.
On Thursday the forecast for bad weather is more widespread with fourteen alerts in Almeria, Granada, Jaen, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Guadalajara, Soria, Lleida, Alicante, Castellon, Valencia and Murcia - again for heavy rain and/or thunderstorms.
The yellow alerts for Friday currently number eight in Huesca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Alicante, Castellon and Valencia.
