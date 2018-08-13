Spain

One Brit holidaymaker dead after brawl in Ibiza

By Monday, 13 August 2018 12:07 0
HOLIDAY DEATH: Conor Lee Spraggs (inset), was killed on Sunday morning HOLIDAY DEATH: Conor Lee Spraggs (inset), was killed on Sunday morning Shutterstock / Justgiving.com

A FIGHT between two factions of British tourists yesterday morning (Sunday) has led to the death of a 23-year-old holidaymaker in Ibiza.  

National Police have already swooped to arrest those suspected of being involved in the brawl which took place on the San Antonio promenade, a short walk away from the Bergatin Hotel where the victim, named as Conor Lee Spraggs, was believed to be staying.

Early reports allege that the victim was fighting with three other British men following a verbal dispute and that two females were also present.

A post-mortem will reveal more about Spragg’s death as it remains unclear whether the fatal blow came from a direct punch in the altercation or from the impact of his fall to the ground.   

A Justgiving crowdfunding campaign has been launched to fly Conor's body back home to his family.

The death of Conor Lee Spraggs comes after a spate of incidents involving Brits on the island.

Last week the body of a London business consultant, named as Anwaar Lahrichi-Greenwood, was found floating in the marina of San Antonio.

Tags
« EMAIL SCAM: Police in Spain warn of porn site 'sextortion' blackmail campaign Aquarius boat carrying over 140 migrants awaiting permission to dock in Spain »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies