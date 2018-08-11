Closure of pro-Spanish unionist Twitter account sparks social media outcry

TWITTER STORM: Spanish social media users have been tweeting about the closure

A DECISION from the Twitter social network site to shut down an account which posted tweets in favour of a united Spain has caused uproar on the platform.

The hashtag #TwitterRompeEspaña (Twitter breaks Spain in English) has been trending on the site since this morning (Saturday).

Many users have tweeted that the move was unfair. Some have said Twitter’s decision to close the account but allow ones in favour of Catalan independence smacks of hypocrisy from the social network.

“What will Twitter do with all the fascist-separatist-Catalanist accounts?” One user wrote.

Todas las cuentas de twitter fascistas-separatistas-catalanistas, que hacemos con ellas? #FelizSábado — EL 155 PARA SIEMPRE ?? (@OEstrach) 11 August 2018

Others have said opposition to the closure has been an overreaction. Some have argued that in a few cases accounts dedicated to Spanish unity have masked an undercurrent of fascist and nationalist sentiments that have no place on the social network.

“Apparently if you are not right-wing or nationalist or if you do not have the features of the right then you break a piece of land. You have to laugh,” one user posted.

Al parecer si no eres de derechas, nacionalista, ateo, taurino y un largo etc de lo que representa la derecha (machismo, homofobia) rompes un trozo de tierra. Tienes que reirte #TwitterRompeEspaña pic.twitter.com/u5DUME45pB — Sergi_91 (@Sergi_AB) 11 August 2018

Politicians such as Gabiel Rufian, of the leftist pro-Catalan independence Esquerra Republicana (ERC) party, have also waded into the debate.

Librepensador, políticamente incorrecto, mourinhista, constitucionalista, tabernés, católico, liberal, monárquico, ni rojo ni azul, antipodemos, antiseparatista, antietiquetas, antifeminazi, madridista, español y #TwitterRompeEspaña — Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 10 August 2018

His tweet has been interpreted as a thinly-veiled slight on the leader of the centrist Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera.

The party was founded in Cataluña in opposition to secessionist parties and has taken a firm line on issues such as the region’s independence referendum last year.