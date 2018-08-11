Spain

CHIN CHIN: Sales at Spanish bars and restaurants increase by 2.5 per cent

By Saturday, 11 August 2018 19:30 1 comment
SALUD!: There is one bar or restaurant for every 175 people in Spain SALUD!: There is one bar or restaurant for every 175 people in Spain Wikimedia Commons

SALES at bars and restaurants in Spain rose by 2.5 per cent last year with a total of more than €3.6 billion made by the sector, according to industry data.

Figures show there was a total of 277,539 food and drinks establishments in Spain by the end of last year. That is the equivlant of one for every 175 people in the country.

There is a total of 49,642 food and drinks establishments in Andalucia. The region has the highest number of bars and restaurants of any in Spain.

Cataluña came second with a total of 43,859, followed by Valencia with 32,104 and Madrid with 30,882.

Tags
« PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discuss migration at Huelva summit Closure of pro-Spanish unionist Twitter account sparks social media outcry »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (1)

  1. Michael Thorogood

Oh ! Come on EWN - 'One bar or restaurant for every person living in the country '

 
  1. #11117
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies