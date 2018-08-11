CHIN CHIN: Sales at Spanish bars and restaurants increase by 2.5 per cent

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SALES at bars and restaurants in Spain rose by 2.5 per cent last year with a total of more than €3.6 billion made by the sector, according to industry data.
Figures show there was a total of 277,539 food and drinks establishments in Spain by the end of last year. That is the equivlant of one for every 175 people in the country.
There is a total of 49,642 food and drinks establishments in Andalucia. The region has the highest number of bars and restaurants of any in Spain.
Cataluña came second with a total of 43,859, followed by Valencia with 32,104 and Madrid with 30,882.
