Spain

PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discuss migration at Huelva summit

By Saturday, 11 August 2018 17:00 1 comment
TALKS: Sanchez and Merkel have met in Doñana TALKS: Sanchez and Merkel have met in Doñana Wikimedia Commons

SPAIN’S Prime Minister has received the German Chancellor at his Huelva summer residence with the leaders set to discuss a European Union (EU) wide approach to migration this weekend.

Pedro Sanchez and Angela Merkel are currently at the residence in the Doñana National Park where they are hoping to create a united front on migration. The meeting comes ahead of an EU summit on the subject in Salzburg in Austria in September.

Sanchez is reportedly keen to convince Merkel to back sending more money to Morocco to bolster security along its borders with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

The EU has so far struggled to establish common ground between member states on migration. Efforts to do so have faced opposition from the governments of Italy, Hungary and Austria where anti-immigration feeling holds sway among senior officials.

The meeting comes as both politicians face politician pressure at home to act decisively on migration.

Sanchez announced the Spanish government would open a new €30 million Migrant Processing Centre to co-ordinate the growing number of arrivals on the county’s southern coast.

Merkel has had to contend with threats from the Christian Social Union (CSU), who back her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, to walk away from their coalition pact over migration.

Tags
« Cruise ship passengers arriving in Spain rises to 4.5 million CHIN CHIN: Sales at Spanish bars and restaurants increase by 2.5 per cent »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (1)

  1. naigoreip

Perfect together! Neither would win an election today. Letting plenty of immigrants enter the country worked very well for Angela.

 
  1. #11120
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies