Spain

FUEL TAX: Spanish government proposal to increase diesel price by estimated 28.6 per cent

By Friday, 10 August 2018 12:50 3 comments
PUMP IT: A proposal for diesel to be heavily taxed was heard yesterday PUMP IT: A proposal for diesel to be heavily taxed was heard yesterday Shutterstock / R.Classen

A GOVERNMENT proposal to increase the price of diesel, with a new tax, was announced yesterday (Thursday) in Spain.

If passed as law, the hefty price increase could hit petrol stations as early as January 2019.

Reyes Maroto, Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism announced the proposal ahead of the General State Budget for 2019. 

The plan to tax diesel comes as Spain tackles rising emissions.

Maroto has labelled the proposed increase as a “good tax” in his efforts to balance the war against climate change while maintaining the competitiveness of Spain’s automotive industry on an international scale. 

Maroto said, "We have the important challenge of fighting against climate change, which is, for us, very important and a country project”.

The Minister of Energy, Alvaro Nadal, suggested in April that a 28.6 per cent increase on diesel prices is justified considering the rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

Concrete figures for the proposed taxation will be released after September 30 when a draft of the budget is presented in Madrid. 

Tags
« 87 migrants aboard rescue ship - turned away by Italy - arrive in Spain 55-stone man 'stuck' in Spanish hospital unable to care for him »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (3)

  1. Gary

Cows create more immissions than cars.....maybe they should tax them

 
  1. #11126
  1. Alan Bowman

There is a misguided notion that the pollution problem is ALL down to diesels. While a lot of the pollution does come from diesels, the main problem is congestion. All vehicles standing in a queue with the engines idling are building up a store...

There is a misguided notion that the pollution problem is ALL down to diesels. While a lot of the pollution does come from diesels, the main problem is congestion. All vehicles standing in a queue with the engines idling are building up a store of polluting gases and particulates in their exhaust systems. As soon as traffic moves, a big belch of exhaust gases is pumped out into the air. Diesel engines are, inherently, more efficient and, provided they are serviced properly and regularly, will normally give off less in the way of pollution, however if the engine is idling it is NOT working efficiently and give off a lot of exhaust when it moves. The solution is to keep traffic moving, smoothly.

Read More
 
  1. #11110
  1. felipe

How are we responsible for a new emissions tax having been sold diesel cars 20+ years ago…
Greedy sods, just another tax to fill their pockets…
Why not use all the political corrupt funds taken over the last years to finance the climate issues…

 
  1. #11108
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies