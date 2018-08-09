Flashing blue lights instead of orange for ALL emergency service vehicles in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ALL emergency service ‘priority’ vehicles will now have to carry flashing blue lights to fall in line with most of Europe.
Previously only police vehicles had the blue lights but now fire engines, ambulances and Civil Protection vehicles will have to switch colours within a two-year period.
Orange flashing lights will still be used by slow-moving vehicles, wide loads or those vehicles that are stopped while performing a service or work on the road, such as breakdown trucks or road maintenance teams.
PRIORITY: Always give way to emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights
Vehículos de #bomberos, #ambulancias y #proteccióncivil en servicios de #emergencia llevarán también #rotativosazules ? como ya lo hacen los vehículos policiales ???. ¡Recuerda! Si ves una luz azul, dale prioridad ? pic.twitter.com/mz2tJj6N3D— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) August 9, 2018
