Spain

Spanish fighter jet accidentally fires air-to-air missile in Estonia training exercise

By Wednesday, 08 August 2018 16:25 0
MISFIRE: A Spanish Eurofighter accidentally launched the projectile MISFIRE: A Spanish Eurofighter accidentally launched the projectile Shutterstock

SPAIN’S Ministry of Defence has opened an investigation after a Spanish Eurofighter accidentally fired one of its missiles while taking part in NATO exercises with French aircraft in Estonia.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the incident which took place yesterday and has asked the head of the alliance for an explanation.

Ratas said no one was injured and added he had asked NATO to clarify how the projectile was fired in Estonian airspace “without delay”.

“I told Jens Stoltenberg that it was a serious incident and that we are understandably worried,” Ratas said in a statement.

Spain’s Ministry of Defence said the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) while two Spanish Eurofighters were taking part in an exercise with two French Mirage 2000 warplanes.

One of the Spanish planes is believed to have accidentally fired an air-to-air missile during the manoeuvres. All the planes later returned to the Siauliai air base in Lithuania without incident.

Estonia’s Prime Minister said the missile caused no damage and repeated his country’s commitment to NATO.

“The NATO mission makes an important contribution to the security of Estonia and the entire alliance,” Ratas said.

The Eurofighter, from the Vilkas Bap-47 squadron, was taking part in NATO’s wider operations in the Baltic.

Tags
« WATCH: Man cornered and gored at bull run in Spain Spain and Germany agree migrant return deal »
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies