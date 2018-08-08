Spanish fighter jet accidentally fires air-to-air missile in Estonia training exercise

SPAIN’S Ministry of Defence has opened an investigation after a Spanish Eurofighter accidentally fired one of its missiles while taking part in NATO exercises with French aircraft in Estonia.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Juri Ratas spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the incident which took place yesterday and has asked the head of the alliance for an explanation.

Ratas said no one was injured and added he had asked NATO to clarify how the projectile was fired in Estonian airspace “without delay”.

“I told Jens Stoltenberg that it was a serious incident and that we are understandably worried,” Ratas said in a statement.

Spain’s Ministry of Defence said the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday) while two Spanish Eurofighters were taking part in an exercise with two French Mirage 2000 warplanes.

One of the Spanish planes is believed to have accidentally fired an air-to-air missile during the manoeuvres. All the planes later returned to the Siauliai air base in Lithuania without incident.

Estonia’s Prime Minister said the missile caused no damage and repeated his country’s commitment to NATO.

“The NATO mission makes an important contribution to the security of Estonia and the entire alliance,” Ratas said.

The Eurofighter, from the Vilkas Bap-47 squadron, was taking part in NATO’s wider operations in the Baltic.