Spain

SHORT-CHANGED: Tourists in Spain warned to be on their guard

By Wednesday, 08 August 2018 13:11 0
CHECK YOUR CHANGE: The Venezuelan Bolivar and the euro CHECK YOUR CHANGE: The Venezuelan Bolivar and the euro Twitter / @guardiacivil

POLICE in Spain have warned holidaymakers to be on their guard for a scam that is targeting tourists again this year.

Officers first warned about people being short-changed last year but have recently reminded people to be on their guard.

They point out that everyone should check their change carefully to make sure they have not been given a Venezuelan Bolivar instead of a one euro coin.

According to the Guardia Civil the two look very similar but the value of the Bolivar is a virtually zero.

« SHOTGUN BANDITS: Armed and dangerous robbers arrested in southern Spain WATCH: Man cornered and gored at bull run in Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies