HOLIDAY HAVOC: 'Boozy' Brit tourist trashes cars near Ibiza airport

AN 18-YEAR-OLD British tourist has been arrested on public order offences near Ibiza airport after several vehicles were damaged.

The young holidaymaker allegedly left his flight drunk and once outside the airport he reportedly tried to stop the traffic. 

The tourist reportedly kicked vehicles and shattered the rear window of a car by hurling a rock at it. 

After witnesses identified him Local Police from the San Josep area of Ibiza detained the man.

He was accompanied by a friend, another Brit, who was also allegedly involved in the incident, dodging cars in the middle of the road.  The friend, however, was not arrested.       

Now the arrested man could face a hefty fine for disturbing public order and for the damage he caused during his rampage. 

