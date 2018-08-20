easyJet cancel flight to Spain because 'crew were too tired'

Sleeping on the job? a 'crew issue' grounded the flight according to Easyjet

PASSENGERS were left in tears after their flight to the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca was cancelled because the ‘crew was too tired’.

The easyJet flight from Belfast to Palma was called off at the last minute, leaving 146 passengers home and dry.

Mother and daughter, Cornelia and Erin Dalipe, said people ‘were in tears’ after being told the plane was grounded.

Speaking to a radio station in Belfast, Cornelia said there was police presence when the news was broken, even though there was no aggressive behaviour, and the crew was led out of a separate door.

She said she ‘couldn’t believe what she was being told,’ pointing out that many people work 12-14 hour shifts and just get on with it’.

The budget airline has since apologised for the inconvenience.

Apparently, passengers had to wait until 3am before they could get taxis to return home.

According to Cornelia, passengers had to queue to be booked onto alternative flights. And while she was hoping to fly on Monday night, another woman ‘was in tears as the next available flight for her was Tuesday night, which is a big chunk out of a one-week holiday.’

A spokeswoman for easyJet said the cancellation was ‘due to a crew issue’.

A statement read: “Passengers due to travel on this flight were given the option of transferring their flight free of charge or obtaining a refund at www.easyjet.com and offered hotel accommodation where needed.

"Customers who did not require a hotel were offered taxis to their home address.

"Unfortunately, due to various events taking place in Belfast city centre on Saturday evening, it took some time for transfers to arrive at the airport.

" We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."