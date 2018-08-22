Costa del Sol

Police shoot out tyres of drugs car on Costa del Sol after 100km chase

By Wednesday, 22 August 2018 11:42 0
HOT-FOOTING IT: The police were soon on his heels HOT-FOOTING IT: The police were soon on his heels

POLICE have captured a man in a school playground after he fled on foot after they shot out the tyres of a car loaded with drugs in Marbella.

The National Police originally spotted the suspicious-looking car Algeciras and a chase began on the roads of the Campo de Gibraltar before they lost it in San Roque.

However, the grey Audi Q7 was spotted again near San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella and police intercepted it as it got caught in traffic at a roundabout near the tunnel.

Witnesses reported that several shots were heard as the police shot out the tyres of the Audi to prevent its getaway.

One person tried to escape on foot but the police were hot on his heels and he was arrested in a school playground.

 

Tags
« Fifty-year-old man dies on Costa del Sol beach Police in Spain request warrant for arrest of Brit ‘killer’ who has flown back to UK »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies