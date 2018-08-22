Police shoot out tyres of drugs car on Costa del Sol after 100km chase

HOT-FOOTING IT: The police were soon on his heels

POLICE have captured a man in a school playground after he fled on foot after they shot out the tyres of a car loaded with drugs in Marbella.

The National Police originally spotted the suspicious-looking car Algeciras and a chase began on the roads of the Campo de Gibraltar before they lost it in San Roque.

However, the grey Audi Q7 was spotted again near San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella and police intercepted it as it got caught in traffic at a roundabout near the tunnel.

Witnesses reported that several shots were heard as the police shot out the tyres of the Audi to prevent its getaway.

One person tried to escape on foot but the police were hot on his heels and he was arrested in a school playground.