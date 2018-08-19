Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol 'kidnapping' leaves one dead and another seriously injured

By Sunday, 19 August 2018 10:40 4 comments
MIJAS: One person dead after alleged kidnapping and torture MIJAS: One person dead after alleged kidnapping and torture Shutterstock

POLICE on the Costa del Sol are investigating after an alleged kidnapping and torture left one of the victims dead and another seriously injured.

Guardia Civil officers had been called to a property in Mijas after receiving noise complaints..  

Inside the house the police found one man tied-up and gagged. He was critically injured with several bullet and stab wounds to his his body.  He died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

Police found the other victim, a woman, seriously injured and she was rushed to hospital in Malaga with injuries to her arms and legs. She remains in a serious condition.

The suspected kidnappers are alleged to be between the 20 and 27 and are of Swedish nationality.

Three people were arrested while reportedly fleeing to Algeciras in order to board a ferry to Morocco.

 

Tags
« WATCH: Costa charity gala has the power to raise thousands for World Vision WATCH: Celebration of the life of the man who rocked the Costa del Sol »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (4)

  1. Blond Barbarian

Blond blue eyed Swedes, yes, of course! :-)

This has become very popular among Swedes, kidnapping each other, and a little torturing, and finally a nice killing. It's the new "sport", when we get time away from burning cars, and schools, which...

Blond blue eyed Swedes, yes, of course! :-)

This has become very popular among Swedes, kidnapping each other, and a little torturing, and finally a nice killing. It's the new "sport", when we get time away from burning cars, and schools, which is our primary interest.

Read More
 
  1. #11159
  1. Johan

The media should post a picture of the suspected murderers to show what these ”swedes” looks like. Of course they are of third world origin and savage-like in their behavour and culture.

 
  1. #11157
  1. Lennart Stenberg

Annie. 2:d generation imigrants born in Sweden .

 
  1. #11150
  1. Annie

Please stop doing what a lot of papers are doing these days by implying that the attackers are native Europeans. Swedish nationality - really? Native Swedes?

 
  1. #11149
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies