Costa del Sol candlelight vigil in support of International Homeless Animals’ Day

By Saturday, 18 August 2018 06:49 0
AUGUST 18 marks the 27th annual International homeless animals’ day.

The celebration is designed to keep the issue of dog and cat overpopulation in the public eye until changes can be made to prevent animal suffering and to end the senseless killing of animals worldwide.

Since 1992, this international day has grown in popularity and is observed all over the world.

One of the key solutions pushed by charities supporting the day, such as the International Society for Animal Rights, is a movement to spay and neuter homeless animals to stop future generations of homeless animals from suffering.

This Saturday animal lovers will come together to raise awareness of overpopulation which has become, in many nations, an epidemic. 

On the Costa del Sol, Marbella based animal charity Triple A will be raising awareness of the International homeless animal’s day cause.

An evening is planned for likeminded people and lovers of animals to meet and discuss the issue of overpopulation of homeless animals.

At 10.30pm there will be a candlelight vigil in memory of the homeless, abandoned and animal victims of unnecessary pound killings. 

All are welcome to attend in Marbella’s Puerto Deportivo from 8pm.   

Tom Thirkell

