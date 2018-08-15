Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol apartment block evacuated and fire ‘under control’

Wednesday, 15 August 2018
A FIRE that broke out at an apartment block on the Costa del Sol this evening (Wednesday) is under control according to sources at the scene.

A huge plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the high-rise block in Manilva, near Estepona as residents could be seen standing on their balconies.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene with firefighters from Manilva and Estepona in attendance.

The 112 Andalucia control centre said 14 people were treated at the scene and a 71-year-old male was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital. They confirmed the entire building was evacuated and around 150 residents were not able to immediately return to their homes due to the 'smoke concentration'.

Manilva Town Hall said that it had provided accommodation in hotels in the area to 25 people while the rest spent the night at the homes of family and friends.They will be able to return once the area has been ventilated and is smoke-free.

It is believed the fire started in an electrical box.

