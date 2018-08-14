CURRY ON LUGGAGE?: Police make HOT drugs discovery at airport in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AIRPORT police in Spain have arrested a man who tried to outsmart sniffer dogs and officers by using curry paste to conceal drugs.
The 39-year-old man was found to be carrying 5.5 kilos of heroin in a false-bottomed suitcase by the Guardia Civil officers at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport.
When agents opened the suitcase they were hit by a strong smell of the seasoning used in Indian food, although there were only clothes visible.
However, when the suitcase was scanned, they found the drugs hidden in a secret compartment.
The Guardia Civil said the man, of Greek nationality, had travelled to Malaga via Doha, from Swaziland and believe he intended to continue his trip by bus to his final destination in Barcelona.
¡Tenía mucho #curry... pero ¡NO! picamos. ?— Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) August 14, 2018
Llevaba en un doble fondo de la maleta 5 kg de heroína, recubiertos de curry para evitar su detección.
La Sección Fiscal de la #guardiacivil del aeropuerto de #Málaga le reservó plaza en el #HotelTricornio. https://t.co/29uf3a2IQW pic.twitter.com/HkvNKi8tP7
