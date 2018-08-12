Costa del Sol

Report in on plane from Malaga airport forced to make emergency landing at Sevilla

A SMALL jet plane which touched down at Sevilla shortly after taking off from Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport had to make the emergency landing due to hydraulic problems, officials said.

Spain’s civil aviation authority (CIAIAC) stated in its report on the incident that the Airjetsul Learjet-45XR, with five people on board, was bound for Cascais near Lisbon when problems began. The flight itself took place last month (July).

Data from the plane’s log showed the pilot and co-pilot became alarmed after the aircraft’s hydraulics system started to lose a “significant” amount of pressure. The system controls parts of planes such as the brakes and wing flaps.

The aircraft was around 11 kilometres east of Sevilla’s airport when the crew decided abort the flight to Portugal and make an emergency landing.

Authorities said in their report on the incident that the landing was made successfully. There was no damage to the aircraft and the two crew members and three passengers unharmed, the report added.

