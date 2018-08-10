Costa del Sol

WATCH: Spanish police investigate fight between Costa residents and tourists

Friday, 10 August 2018
COSTA FIGHT: Kicks and punches were traded COSTA FIGHT: Kicks and punches were traded

POLICE in Spain are investigating after a video was released on social media showing a mass brawl allegedly between locals and tourists on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

The two-minute video was recorded in Nerja and was shot from a window overlooking Calle Jaen.

Half a dozen people appear in the footage where kicks and punches were traded in the middle of the street.

Police eventually arrived on the scene to break up the skirmish that allegedly involved locals and foreign tourists.

One man needed three stitches in his face.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating the incident but there have been no arrests yet.

