‘Devastated’ parents pay tribute to Irish girl, 4, who drowned in Spain

THE PARENTS of an Irish girl who drowned in a Costa del Sol swimming pool have paid tribute to their “tiny Wonder Woman.”

It comes after four-year-old Georgia Anne Callan drowned at a rented villa on calle San Joaquin, just off Marbella’s Golden Mile.

The youngster from Ardclough, Co Kildare, is believed to have climbed out of a paddling pool before falling into the adult pool.

One of the victim’s parents was with her at the time and well-placed sources said she was briefly distracted while talking with other adults who are believed to be friends.

They are understood to have been coming to the end of a month-long family holiday when the tragedy struck.

The alarm was raised at 10.30 in the morning on Saturday July 28, but medics were unable to resuscitate her.

Mums Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell said in a statement they are “devastated by her loss.”

They added: “Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman.”

“A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere.

“Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

“She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her.

“We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say. We are devastated by her loss.

“We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time.”

The family thanked the police, medics, and Irish Embassy staff for “their professionalism, support and care.”

Georgia’s funeral is set to take place tomorrow (Friday) and mourners have been asked to “dress cheerfully” in a bid to ensure her “bright, sparkling personality lives on.”

And while “flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit that Georgia brought us all,” mourners can also choose to support the family’s chosen charities, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and autism charity AsIAm.

Spanish police have confirmed they are treating the death as accidental.