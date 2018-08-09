Motorway near Malaga airport closed as serious wildfire breaks out

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A WILDFIRE has forced the closure of the A-7 motorway near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol.
The flames reportedly broke out in a pine grove near the holiday town’s conference centre.
Police are diverting drivers from around five kilometres away on both sides of the road.
Andalucia’s wildfire specialist unit INFOCA confirmed that 18 firefighters are currently at the scene, as the blaze appears set to grow due to windy conditions.
UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' and motorway reopened
Según informa la @DGTes, cortado el tráfico entre los kms 225 y 229 pic.twitter.com/uXtzMxsbz4— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) August 9, 2018
