Costa del Sol

Motorway near Malaga airport closed as serious wildfire breaks out

By Thursday, 09 August 2018 15:41 0
BIG BLAZE: The A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions BIG BLAZE: The A-7 motorway has been closed in both directions Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA

A WILDFIRE has forced the closure of the A-7 motorway near Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol.

The flames reportedly broke out in a pine grove near the holiday town’s conference centre.

Police are diverting drivers from around five kilometres away on both sides of the road.

Andalucia’s wildfire specialist unit INFOCA confirmed that 18 firefighters are currently at the scene, as the blaze appears set to grow due to windy conditions.

UPDATE: Costa del Sol wildfire 'stabilised' and motorway reopened

Tags
« 'Missing' 12-year-old Malaga girl found after family's public appeal ‘Devastated’ parents pay tribute to Irish girl, 4, who drowned in Spain »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies