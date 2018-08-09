'Missing' 12-year-old Malaga girl found after family's public appeal

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN ‘extremely worried’ family has confirmed they have found their 12-year-old daughter who was reported missing near Malaga.
The young girl, Camila, was last seen at Alhaurin Golf carrying a lilac backpack, grey shorts and flip-flops.
In an update on social media they have said she has been located but have not provided any information about where she was found or the state of her health.
