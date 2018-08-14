Passenger death confirmed after flight makes emergency landing in Spain

PASSENGER DEATH: Transavia crew had performed CPR on the man for 30 minutes (File photograph)

A PLANE was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in the south of Spain after a medical emergency was declared by the crew.

The Transavia flight from Paris to Morocco diverted to Almeria Airport after the crew reported a passenger in "very critical condition".

The crew had been performing CPR on the passenger in the aisle of the plane for 30 minutes prior to the emergency landing.

But, sadly, when the aircraft touched down in Almeria paramedics could only confirm the death of the passenger, an 84-year-old man.