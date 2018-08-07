Woman dies in southern Spain despite heroic attempts by lifeguards to save her

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A 70-YEAR-OLD woman has died on a popular beach in southern Spain today (Tuesday) despite being rescued from the sea by lifeguards who performed heart massage.
The 112 emergency control centre for Murcia confirmed the death at the Los Narejos beach, in the municipality of Los Alcazares.
The Plan Copla lifeguards had performed cardiac massage on the lady until paramedics arrived but they could not save her life.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)