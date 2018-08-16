Heavy rain forces tunnel closure on Costa Blanca

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
POLICE have been forced to redirect traffic after heavy rain flooded a tunnel on the Costa Blanca.
The incident happened in the town of Altea, just north of the Benidorm holiday hotspot, as the area was hit by the heavy rain forecast by Spain’s AEMET weather service.
Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms remain in place for the province of Alicante today (Thursday) and tomorrow.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)