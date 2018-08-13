Costa Blanca North

Brit tourist complains her holiday to Spain was ruined by 'too many Spanish'

By Monday, 13 August 2018 17:33 7 comments
BENIDORM: Popular with the Brits - and Spanish too it would seem? BENIDORM: Popular with the Brits - and Spanish too it would seem? Shutterstock

A PENSIONER has complained that her Benidorm holiday was spoiled by 'too many Spanish people in her hotel' and suggested they should go somewhere else for their holidays.

Eighty-one-year-old Freda Jackson, who suffers from mobility issues, said her accommodation on the Costa Blanca was teeming with 'rude' Spaniards.

"The entertainment in the hotel was all focused and catered for the Spanish - why can't they go somewhere else for their holidays?"

Grandmother Freda and her 61-year-old friend paid a total of over £1,000 for the holiday and have demanded a full refund or a free trip from tour operator Thomas Cook.

Freda, who lives in Blackburn, Lancashire, had booked to stay at the three-star hotel with a friend in April 2017.

She said, "I have never complained about a holiday before - but this one was a disaster from start to finish.

"My friend and I paid for it from our pensions and it was a struggle trying to fund it over 12 months."

Freda said she asked for reimbursement from the package tour operator because her flights had been changed last-minute, and its recommended hotel was unsuitable for her mobility issues.

Thomas Cook initially offered Freda and her friend a £75 goodwill gesture voucher as compensation for problems she endured with the trip but later made an improved offer £566 to be split between the pair.

Karl Smallman

  1. IZZY

I suppose you voted for Brexit because you thought there are too many foreigners in your country!

 
  1. BRENDA BARTON

People like her give the British tourist a bad name. Stay at home if you dont like Spain and wine all you like.

  Comment was last edited about 3 weeks ago by Jose Valentin Jose Valentin
  1. John Lightfoot

Take her passport off her. They may let her into Blackpool

 
  1. Ian

The mugs are Thomas Cook. I would have given them nothing. I wonder if this is an extension of the compensation for an upset stomach due to poor hotel food scam !

 
  1. John Stewart

Another Brit after a free holiday.!!

 
  1. redone

Why can't they go somewhere else for their holidays?

 
  1. Domenico Modugno

This is all a joke, isn't it

 
