Senior Valencia National Police officer held in Benidorm’s Little England over alleged taxi scuffle

LOCAL POLICE in Benidorm have arrested a senior National Police officer in connection with an alleged scuffle with a taxi driver in the city’s ‘guiri zone’ on Friday.

Two Local Police officers were left with slight injuries as a result of the arrest. The incident took place on Calle Ibiza at around 11pm and went on until the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday), according to police sources.

The arrested officer is the chief of the Valencia region’s riot police. He was taken to a police station in Benidorm before being released on charges of assault and resisting arrest.