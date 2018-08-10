€2 million contents of Costa Blanca hotel room safe robbed

Daddy Yankee is perhaps best known for his hit 'Gasolina'

SINGER Daddy Yankee lost jewellery worth €2 million he left in the safe deposit box in his Valencia hotel room.

Returning to their hotel in the centre of the city, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star and his entourage found that the safe in one had had been rifled and the singer’s jewellery and diamonds were missing.

A further check of the other room revealed that a heavy gold chain and $2,500 in cash was also missing.

The National Police officers who answered the hotel’s report of the theft learnt that earlier, a male passing himself off as Daddy Yankee asked a staff member to open the safe.

He removed the jewellery, chain and cash without leaving fingerprints while managing to elude the hotel’s security measures, sources close to the case revealed to the Valencian media.

Officers belonging to the Policia Judicial criminal investigation unit are now scrutinising CCTV footage as well as identifying all employees who entered the party’s two hotel rooms and revising the guest list.