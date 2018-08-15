Diver dies in Canary Islands despite heroic efforts of police officers

TWO Local Police were unable to save the life of a man who was spearfishing despite swimming to his aid in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

Two officers from the La Laguna Local Police dived into the water at Punta del Hidalgo and dragged the 69-year-old man from the sea after his body was spotted floating at 1.13pm.

CPR was performed for more than an hour but he was pronounced dead at 2.20pm.

Last week Spain’s maritime rescue service confirmed that the body of another diver Fidel Jimenez Marín, who went missing during a fishing trip, had been found.

His body was recovered from the sea near Barbate in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

Fidel disappeared on Sunday, July 22 while spearfishing with friends. He had recently relocated to Cadiz from Velez-Malaga.