Canary Islands

Patients evacuated from Tenerife hospital after 'arson' attack

By Tuesday, 14 August 2018 12:24 0
CHAOS: 160 patients were evacuated from an emergency ward CHAOS: 160 patients were evacuated from an emergency ward Twitter / @CESAR92279930

STAFF were forced to evacuate 160 patients from an emergency ward at a hospital in the Canary Islands after a suspected arson attack.

Scenes of chaos followed as a ward was filled by dense smoke and patients were moved outside. 

Forty-three firefighters and 13 emergency vehicles fought to extinguish the blaze. 

Miraculously, no-one was injured during the blaze which the Tenerife Fire Consortium said was started by the explosion of a hospital-owned oxygen tank. 

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested by National Police for her alleged involvement.

Displaced patients have been dispersed to surrounding hospitals on the Canary Islands including the nearby University Hospital as well as sending some patients to other sections of the La Candelaria hospital unaffected by the blaze.

Tags
« One dead after being hit by car in petrol station smash in Spain Diver dies in Canary Islands despite heroic efforts of police officers »
Tom Thirkell

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies