SWIMMING POOL FALL: 'Seriously ill' young child rushed to hospital by air ambulance

A CHILD, aged about three-years-old, has been rushed to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition after falling into a private swimming pool in the south of Spain.
The family found the child in the swimming pool at a farmhouse in Loma del Gato, in the town of Sexitano, Almunecar.
Paramedics, Local Police and the Guardia Civil called in the air ambulance to fly the child from the Francisco Bonet sports stadium to the general hospital.
The condition of the child is described as 'serious'.
