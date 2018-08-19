Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Hundreds attend funeral of diver who died at sea

By Sunday, 19 August 2018 05:54 0
Flags in Velez-Malaga flew at half mast for Fidel Jimenez Marin Flags in Velez-Malaga flew at half mast for Fidel Jimenez Marin Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga / Facebook

HUNDREDS of mourners turned out for the funeral in Velez-Malaga for a 23-year-old whose body was found off the coast of Cadiz Province after he went missing at sea.

The funeral for Fidel Jimenez Marin was attended by Antonio Morena Ferrer, the mayor of Velez-Malaga, and former mayor Francisco Delgado Bonilla.

The mass was held at the Church of San Juan Bautista before the 23-year-old’s remains were cremated.

Locals from the town passed through the Veleta funeral home to offer their condolences to Fidel Jimenez and Montse Marin, the 23-year-old’s parents. They also paid their respects to the body.

The funeral follows more than two weeks of searching for Jimenez Marin, who was washed out to sea while fishing with friends about eight kilometres off the town of Barbate.

Juan Toro, a friend of the 23-year-old who was fishing with him on July 22, said he saw him floating face down and unconscious after falling in 16-metre-deep water. He tried to pull him out but currents swept him away.

Toro was later able to identify Jimenez Marin’s body more than two weeks after the fall by the diving suit his friend had worn on the day of his disappearance. Jimenez Marin had moved to Barbate to pursue his passion for fishing.

